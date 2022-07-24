July 24, 2022
WHO declares Monkeypox a public health emergency of intl concern
There's been a global call for a co-ordinated response to The World Health Organisation as it declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. The viral disease has now spread to more than 70 countries, with around 16,000 cases detected worldwide. And there are fears that the virus may evolve if it isn't tackled now. Daniel Padwick reports.
