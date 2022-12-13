WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netherlands’ first Turkish-origin mayor vows to serve 'vulnerable people'
A second-generation Netherlands citizen, Huri Sahin says she was inspired by her father who taught himself how to read and write thanks to his patience and determination.
Netherlands’ first Turkish-origin mayor vows to serve 'vulnerable people'
Huri Sahin, 47, will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. Sahin hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana. / AA
December 13, 2022

The Netherlands' first-Turkish origin mayor, Huri Sahin, has taken her vows to serve her community.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, the 47-year-old said her father, who recently passed away, came to the Netherlands as a worker in the 60s.

"My father had never been to school, but he still managed to learn to write and improve himself, because he was very patient and determined.

He dared to live life on his own terms. That is inspiring for me," she said.

She added: "Vulnerable people should not be ignored. I know from my own experience that sometimes a letter from the municipality can make a huge difference in someone's life. I want to be a concerned mayor who listens to all people living in the city of Rijswijk."

"I want to give great support to the municipal administration and be a mayor who is very close to the people and citizens. I always want to stand by them in good and bad times," she told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony.

Sahin also expressed her happiness at becoming the first Turkish-origin mayor in the Netherlands.

Sahin will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. She hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

Prior to her appointment as mayor, Sahin also served as the member of municipal council and the head of a children’s rights association.

READ MORE:Turkish modern art exhibition set to open in the Netherlands

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us