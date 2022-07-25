BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Report this week expected to show US economy in recession
Global stocks are down as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve's move on interest rates later this week. The US Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points this week, to keep a lid on consumer price hikes. Investors are also waiting for US GDP data for the second quarter. For the details, we were joined by Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #UnitedStates #FederalReserve #InterestRates
Report this week expected to show US economy in recession
July 25, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us