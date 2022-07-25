Report this week expected to show US economy in recession

Global stocks are down as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve's move on interest rates later this week. The US Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points this week, to keep a lid on consumer price hikes. Investors are also waiting for US GDP data for the second quarter. For the details, we were joined by Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #UnitedStates #FederalReserve #InterestRates