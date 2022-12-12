TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye discovers 150M barrels of oil reserves worth $12B: Erdogan
Ankara aims to increase its daily production to 100,000 barrels in the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Türkiye discovers 150M barrels of oil reserves worth $12B: Erdogan
Oil reserves at southeastern Gabar Mountain, one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says. / AA
December 12, 2022

Türkiye discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in a southeastern mountain, valued at $12 billion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," Erdogan said after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Stating that Türkiye has intensified its oil exploration activities on land, Erdogan said that oil production has started from the wells where concrete was once poured before because it was believed that there was no oil, and from the regions that had to be abandoned due to terrorism. 

Ankara aims to increase its daily production to 100,000 barrels in the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye, with more seismic research, more drilling, and productivity-enhancing methods, he added.

The region where the new discovery of oil reserves is made has been named after Gendarmerie Esma Cevik, who was martyred in the mine clearance work on Gabar Mountain.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye to use Black Sea gas hopefully next year

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us