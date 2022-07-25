July 25, 2022
Prominent Myanmar activists executed for roles in anti-coup protests
The military junta in Myanmar says its executed four pro-democracy activists who were convicted of carrying out acts of terror over their involvement in anti-coup protests. It's the first time in more than 30 years that Myanmar has carried out the death penalty. Phil Robertson from the Human Rights Watch weighs in. #Myanmar #executions #Junta
