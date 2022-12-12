TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Ankara has carried out three anti-terror operations over the border in northern Syria since 2016 with an aim to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / AA Archive
December 12, 2022

Turkish forces have “neutralised” three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, said the National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists were plotting an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye urges Russia to fulfill pledges on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us