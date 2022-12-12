WORLD
2 MIN READ
Majority of Americans don't want either Biden or Trump to seek re-run
President Joe Biden has lost his approval rating of late, with his popularity taking a fall to 41 percent from 46 percent in October, a new survey reveals.
Majority of Americans don't want either Biden or Trump to seek re-run
As per the survey, 57 percent of Democrats say Biden should not stand for office, along with 86 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents. / AP
December 12, 2022

A large number of people in the United States are showing their disapproval for Joe Biden and Donald Trump from seeking a re-run in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, a new survey has revealed.

The survey, called CNBC All-America Economic Survey, finds some 70 percent of Americans against the idea of President Biden running again.

This has come in the backdrop of Biden losing his approval rating of late, with his popularity taking a fall to 41 percent from 46 percent in October, which in effect means his disapproval among the eyes of the American public have risen considerably.

As per the survey, 57 percent of Democrats say Biden should not stand for office, along with 86 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents.

The numbers for Trump haven't been too positive either, with at least 61 percent in favour of the former president not seeking a re-shot at the presidency. 

The verdict against Trump has been given by 88 percent of respondents who identified themselves as Democrats, 37 percent Republicans and 61 percent independents.

READ MORE:Biden 'optimistic' about midterms as Trump signals 2024 comeback

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us