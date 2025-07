US tweets condolences over the death of YPG terrorist

The US military has rankled Turkiye by expressing condolences over the death of a leading member of the YPG, which Turkiye considers a terrorist group. Salwa Yusuk, also known as Ciyan Afrin, was killed three days ago in a Turkish drone attack in northern Syria. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University weighs in. #US #YPGterrorist #SalwaYusuk