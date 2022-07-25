Sri Lanka’s New President

For many, the future of Sri Lanka’s finances rests on an IMF bailout. However, Friday’s violent crackdown on protesters may have jeopardised that plan. Ranil Wickremesinghe is not just facing condemnation from his own people; human rights groups are also upset, destabilising Wickremesinghe’s standing with the international community. Guests: Aruna Kulatunga Former Adviser to Ranil Wickremesinghe Ahilan Kadirgamar Sociology Department Lecturer at the University of Jaffna Ermiza Tegal Human Rights Activist