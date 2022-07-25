Ukraine hopes to ship grain this week under UN-brokered deal

Ukraine says it hopes a UN-brokered deal aimed at resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region will be implemented this week as the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month. Officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkiye and the United Nations signed the deal in Istanbul on Friday, that's hoped will ease a global food shortage. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service weighs in. #Ukraine #Russia #Istanbul