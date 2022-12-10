WORLD
Peru's Boluarte names new Cabinet as protesters seek Castillo's release
President Dina Boluarte unveils new Cabinet and calls for avoiding conflicts "that put our brotherhood as Peruvians at risk."
“I want to assure you that I have worked hard to form a ministerial Cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation," says Boularte. / AFP
December 10, 2022

Peru's new leader Dina Boluarte has unveiled a new Cabinet as street protests pressed on seeking new elections after Pedro Castillo's removal as democratically-elected president.

Boluarte, Peru's first woman president and who was vice president under Castillo in his leftist government, oversaw a ceremony in which 19 ministers — eight of them are women — took the oath of office at the presidential palace on Saturday.

The new Cabinet comprises people seen as technicians who are politically independent rather than partisan.

“I want to assure you that I have worked hard to form a ministerial Cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation (and) that is at the level of what the country requires," Boluarte said. "The national unity government will be for all Peruvians."

"I call for calm, tranquility and peace. Let us avoid conflicts that put our brotherhood as Peruvians at risk."

She asked each of the nine men and eight women to swear or promise to perform their duties "loyally and faithfully without committing acts of corruption." 

All Cabinet members knelt before her and wore red-and-white sashes tied around their waists. A large crucifix was placed in front of most Cabinet members when they responded to Boluarte's question.

A big protest seeking new elections and protesting the ouster of Castillo was planned in Lima in the evening — but only after Saturday's World Cup semifinal matches.

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, has said she will serve out Castillo's term through July 2026 but on Friday she did not rule out holding an early presidential vote.

This is a key demand of street protesters who have been blocking roads and burning tires across this country with a record of political upheaval and instability.

'A usurper'

Boluarte had been negotiating for three days with conservative parties that dominate congress.

Her leftist allies have refused to take part after the ouster and arrest of Castillo.

Her stated decision to serve out his term until July 2026 has run into headwinds.

The demands of protesters for new elections stem from fierce rejection of congress.

A poll released in November said 86 percent of those questioned disapprove of the legislature.

"Dina Boluarte does not represent us because she is a usurper. We did not elect her," said Maria Tolentino, a homemaker who took part in protests on Friday in Lima.

Police have cancelled vacation and personal leave to deal with the unrest.

Many roads remained blocked in the south of the country, where Castillo enjoys wide support, including the Pan-American Highway, leaving dozens of buses and cargo trucks stranded.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of the capital Lima on Friday for the second day, demanding Castillo's release.

Peru has had six presidents in the last six years, including three in a single week in 2020 when Congress flexed its impeachment powers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
