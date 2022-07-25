What would be the reaction to Myanmar's execution of democracy activists?

Myanmar military junta has executed four political activists, the first time the country has carried out the death penalty in decades. A rapper and former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party was among the executed. Maung Zarni, from Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia explains what would be the reaction to these executions. #Myanmar #deathpenalty #PhyoZeya