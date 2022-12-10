TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president to hold phone call with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts
Türkiye remains at the forefront of mediation efforts between Kiev and Moscow with President Erdogan set to continue high-level diplomacy in efforts for peace.
Turkish president to hold phone call with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which unblocked 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports, was brokered by Türkiye. / AA Archive
December 10, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to have separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president said at an event in the northern Turkish province of Samsun on Saturday.

At the event, he also highlighted Türkiye's efforts in reaching the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We ship grain from there (Ukraine) to all over the world. Tomorrow I will talk with Mr. Putin and then with Mr. Zelenskyy and discuss what else can we do," Erdogan said.

Also highlighting Türkiye's economic achievements in the last two decades, Erdogan said Türkiye will be among the world's top 10 economies in a short time.

"We aim to establish the infrastructure of the future world in every field," he said and also reiterated the country's commitment and determination to fight terrorism.

READ MORE: Istanbul grain deal 'ended threat of poverty': Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Black Sea Grain Initiative

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the landmark grain agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Days ahead of its scheduled expiration on November 19, the deal was extended for another 120 days.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's attacks on the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the Ankara-brokered deal.

Türkiye has been at the forefront of mediation efforts and continues to urge Kiev and Moscow to end the war through dialogue.

The country has been internationally praised for its mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

READ MORE: Türkiye to press Russia and Ukraine on ending armed conflict: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us