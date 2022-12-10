Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to have separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president said at an event in the northern Turkish province of Samsun on Saturday.

At the event, he also highlighted Türkiye's efforts in reaching the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We ship grain from there (Ukraine) to all over the world. Tomorrow I will talk with Mr. Putin and then with Mr. Zelenskyy and discuss what else can we do," Erdogan said.

Also highlighting Türkiye's economic achievements in the last two decades, Erdogan said Türkiye will be among the world's top 10 economies in a short time.

"We aim to establish the infrastructure of the future world in every field," he said and also reiterated the country's commitment and determination to fight terrorism.

Black Sea Grain Initiative

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the landmark grain agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Days ahead of its scheduled expiration on November 19, the deal was extended for another 120 days.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's attacks on the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the Ankara-brokered deal.

Türkiye has been at the forefront of mediation efforts and continues to urge Kiev and Moscow to end the war through dialogue.

The country has been internationally praised for its mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

