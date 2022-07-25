July 25, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands evacuated as California's Oak fire grows quickly
California's governor has declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County, east of San Francisco, as a wildfire inches closer to residential areas and a protected national park. The extreme dry heat has made it the largest and most dangerous fire of the season, and officials have ordered thousands of people to evacuate. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
Thousands evacuated as California's Oak fire grows quickly
Explore