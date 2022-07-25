Ukraine hopes to ship grain this week under UN-brokered deal

Russia denies its missile strikes on the port of Odessa have undermined the recent deal on exporting Ukrainian grain. It says it was destroying Western-supplied weapons. Saturday's attack has sparked an outcry because the port is central to the landmark grain deal agreed last week. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the exports will go ahead. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.