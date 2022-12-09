BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk's Twitter to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
New owner and CEO of the social media company says accounts "with no tweets and no log in for years" will be removed from Twitter.
Elon Musk's Twitter to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Since taking over Twitter, Musk has been making swift and controversial changes for the social media company. / AFP
December 9, 2022

Twitter will soon begin to remove 1.5 billion inactive accounts, Elon Musk, the new owner and CEO of the social media company, has announced.

"Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts," Musk wrote on his account on Saturday.

"These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years."

The move follows Musk's confirmation in November that he will purge accounts that have not been active in the last 15 years when he wrote: "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't."

He also agreed with a post in October that suggested an account gets deleted if it has been inactive for more than a year.

Musk announced on November 30 that Twitter has begun removing spam accounts — an issue he had strongly raised before buying Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October.

READ MORE:Elon Musk reveals details on Twitter censorship of Hunter Biden scandal

Numbers going up

Twitter's average monetisable daily active usage was 237.8 million in the second quarter, up 16.6 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a financial results statement released on July 22.

"The increase was driven by ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events," the statement said.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has been making swift and controversial changes for the social media company, from ending remote work for staff to cutting half of its workforce.

READ MORE:Musk announces 'amnesty' for suspended Twitter accounts after poll

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us