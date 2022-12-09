BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish online delivery app Getir acquires German rival Gorillas
The company says the acquisition valued the German company at $1.2 billion.
Turkish online delivery app Getir acquires German rival Gorillas
Earlier this year, Getir closed a $768 million funding round led by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala that valued the company at around $12 billion. / Reuters
December 9, 2022

Türkiye's grocery app Getir said it has acquired its German rival Gorillas as the online food delivery market consolidates following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Getir company spokesperson said on Friday that the acquisition valued the German company at $1.2 billion but disclosed no other details of the deal.

"Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a company statement.

"Getir will continue to lead the industry it invented seven years ago."

Getir's valuation has surged since its creation by a group of Istanbul entrepreneurs and the US venture capital firm Sequoia in 2015.

The company was worth nearly $12 billion at the start of the year before entering a slump that forced it to fire 14 percent of its global workforce.

Gorillas has struggled to turn a profit since its creation in May 2020.

The Financial Times said the deal valued the two merged companies at around $10 billion.

READ MORE: Getir: the story of an app transforming food delivery worldwide

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us