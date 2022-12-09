The TRT World Forum 2022, a two-day annual event, has started in Istanbul.

This year's theme is "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities" and brings together academics, journalists, intellectuals, politicians, and members of civil society from around the globe.

The forum's sixth edition started on Friday with an opening speech by Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, the director general of TRT, Türkiye's public broadcaster.

"For a better future, we should reveal the current situation with all its clarity, evaluate the potential of turning uncertainties into opportunities, and carry the future of the world to hope together," he said, explaining the theme of the forum.

Nearly 100 speakers and over 1,000 participants from nearly 40 countries are attending the forum, according to Sobaci.

Media's role in global politics

Sobaci underlined that the media have a great responsibility in solving the world's problems.

"Today, we see that truth and lie, reality and illusion are intertwined in the global communication system.

"There is only one way to resist this confusion, which is sometimes carried out intentionally and sometimes unconsciously: To be able to look at the whole world through a fair viewfinder, not with filters; to be able to do journalism and broadcast on the basis of the principle of fairness without discriminating between the strong and the weak," he said.

"Here, TRT World and all our international channels in foreign languages continue on their way by expanding their spheres of influence with such a core vision,” he continued and added that alongside TRT French and TRT Balkan, which were established this year, TRT Africa, TRT Persian and TRT Spanish digital channels would be launched soon.

Sessions and discussions

The sessions and discussions featuring this year include Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis, Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership, A World in Disarray: The Return of Geopolitics?, and Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age."

The forum will also feature sessions on subjects like the Ukraine-Russia war, global migration, and the energy crisis.

The event is being held in person this year after it was held virtually for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.