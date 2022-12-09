Türkiye will continue with its efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared, adding that he will soon hold talks with his counterparts from both sides of the conflict.

"In order to resolve this crisis, I will have talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on Sunday. Likewise, there will be one with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Erdogan said in an address during the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Friday.

The Turkish leader also said his government wants to further strengthen the grain corridor deal that Türkiye helped forge over the summer.

In July, Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine signed a UN-backed landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's armed conflict with Ukraine.

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning on November 19.

"Although the Istanbul process seems to have been interrupted by developments in the field, it still remains the ideal negotiation ground for lasting peace," the Turkish leader said.

Speaking on video at the same forum in Istanbul on Friday, Zelenskyy praised Türkiye for its role in averting a global grain crisis.

"The food crisis that happened this year led to instabilities in the global market. Different countries felt the negative ramifications of the food crisis, starting with some African and Asian countries," he added.

"In the grain deal, we have also witnessed the leadership of Türkiye."

Under the deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN, exports of millions of tonnes of grain were unblocked amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

From the start of the crisis, Erdogan said, Türkiye carried out an intense diplomacy to avert the armed confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

"While strongly defending Ukraine's territorial integrity, we opposed fueling tension in the region with irrational policies toward Russia," Erdogan added.

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdogan criticised several countries, including some fellow NATO members, whom he accused of supporting and providing weapons to armed groups in northern Syria, threatening Türkiye's security.

"Despite its sacrifices, Türkiye will never forget how it was forsaken in its fight against terrorist groups that pose a serious threat," he added.

