WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK imposes wide-ranging sanctions targeting individuals in eleven countries
Britain sanctions 30 individuals across 11 countries for corruption and human rights abuses, including 10 from Iran connected to judicial systems after the regime's first execution of one protester.
UK imposes wide-ranging sanctions targeting individuals in eleven countries
The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights. / Reuters
December 9, 2022

Britain announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including officials in Iran accused of pursuing "egregious sentences" against anti-regime protesters.

The sanctions against the 10 people announced on Friday connected to Iran's judicial and prison systems came after the Iranian regime's first execution of one such protester, which has triggered global condemnation.

"This includes six individuals linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protestors with egregious sentences including the death penalty," the government in London said.

Two Iranians now subject to a UK travel ban and assets freeze are former directors of the notorious Evin prison in Tehran: Ali Chaharmahali and Gholamreza Ziaei.

READ MORE: Iran executes protester convicted of injuring security guard

Sanctions across 11 countries

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights, hit individuals across 11 countries - "the most that the UK has ever brought together in one package", the foreign ministry said.

They include five people from Russia and Russian-held Crimea amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has attracted successive waves of UK sanctions against Moscow.

Others on the list, accused of violating human rights, are from Nicaragua, Pakistan and Uganda.

The UK also highlighted orchestrated sexual violence in sanctioning two local officials in South Sudan, one jihadist group in Mali and three junta entities in military-ruled Myanmar.

Designated individuals from Kosovo, Moldova and Serbia were accused of corruption.

"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights to the account," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear," he said.

READ MORE: Legitimacy, morality, and effectiveness of sanctions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us