WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU Sings Major Gas Deal As It Looks to Move Away From Russian Energy
For months, the EU has said its dependency on Russian fossil fuels would gradually end but the bloc hasn't been clear on how that energy shortfall would be filled. Those plans got a boost last week, after the EU signed a deal, to double its natural gas imports from Azerbaijan by 2027. Currently, Azerbaijan transports its gas through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline, which runs across Türkiye towards Greece. We look at if natural gas from Azerbaijan can play a significant role in the EU's plans to lessen its dependency on Russian energy. Guests: Shahmar Hajiyev Political Analyst Aura Sabadus Senior Journalist at ICIS
EU Sings Major Gas Deal As It Looks to Move Away From Russian Energy
July 26, 2022
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us