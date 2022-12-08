WORLD
3 MIN READ
Moscow frees US basketball star Griner in swap with Russian arms dealer
US President Joe Biden says the United Arab Emirates facilitated the female basketball star's release adding that the exchange took place in Abu Dhabi.
Moscow frees US basketball star Griner in swap with Russian arms dealer
Griner was freed in an exchange in which the United States released convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. / Reuters
December 8, 2022

Russia has freed US female basketball star Brittney Griner in a high-level prisoner exchange, with the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to the White House.

Thursday's prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for US President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

In a separate statement following the announcement, Biden said Griner will need time to recover from the "trauma" of imprisonment in Russia.

She is "in good spirits," he said, but "experienced needless trauma."

"She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover and heal from her time being wrongfully detained," he added.

Earlier, Biden posted on social media that he has spoken to Griner and that she is "on her way home".

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said in the tweet.

The deal, the second such exchange in eight months with Russia, procured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the swap, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the exchange took place in Abu Dhabi and that Bout has been flown home.

Biden also recognised the United Arab Emirates' diplomatic role in facilitating the swap. 

In recent weeks Russian and American officials had conveyed cautious optimism after months of strained negotiations, with Biden saying in November that he was hopeful that Russia would engage in a deal now that the midterm elections were completed.

A top Russian official said last week that a deal was possible before year's end.

READ MORE: US: No serious response from Russia on release of Griner, Whelan

The US athlete, who was being held in a remote Russian penal colony, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February and handed nine years in prison in August for possessing vape cartridges with a small quantity of cannabis oil.

Russia confirmed that Bout had been exchanged for the 32-year-old basketballer, who was detained in a Cold-War style standoff between Moscow and Washington over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

"On December 8, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi airport, the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizen Brittney Griner... was successfully completed," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: US furious as basketball star Griner moved to Russia penal colony

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us