TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Several foreigners captured in Ankara during anti-terror operation
Authorities carried out operations in the Turkish capital against those suspected of being in contact with Daesh.
Türkiye: Several foreigners captured in Ankara during anti-terror operation
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group. / AA Archive
December 8, 2022

Turkish security forces have captured 18 Daesh suspects during simultaneous operations against the terrorist group, according to security sources.

Acting on a tip, counter-terror units carried out operations in the capital Ankara to capture 25 foreign nationals who have been in contact with Daesh members, the sources said on Thursday. 

They asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the foreign nationals were those who joined the group while abroad.

With 18 of the suspects in custody, the remaining seven are still being sought.

The apprehended suspects, who were evaluated to be in the topmost red category of Türkiye’s wanted terrorists list, will be handed over to the Migration Management Directorate to be deported after inquiries.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE: Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorists in separate operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us