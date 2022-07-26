Tunisians back referendum with record low turnout

Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied didn't wait for the official results to be announced regarding a constitutional referendum. Instead, they climbed the steps of Tunis' municipal theatre to celebrate, after an exit poll stated an overwhelming yes vote to overhaul the country's constitution. But will the vote lead the country to one-man rule? Or will it be the mandate the President needs to weed out what he calls corrupt bureaucracy? Guests: Radwan Masmoudi Member of Ennahda Party Kamal Ben Younes Director of Strategic Studies Center Averroes Yasmine Akrimi North Africa Analyst