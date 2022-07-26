WORLD
EU reaches agreement to cut natural gas demand
EU energy ministers have agreed to cut their gas consumption by 15% in the face of threats to supplies by Russia. It follows an announcement from Moscow that gas flows to Europe will be drastically reduced from Wednesday. The EU's accused Russia of using gas as a weapon in retaliation for sanctions over Ukraine. The bloc's energy plan is voluntary for now, but could become mandatory if there's an extreme shortage. Sarah Morice reports.
July 26, 2022
