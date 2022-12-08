WORLD
Israeli troops kill more Palestinians in occupied West Bank
The Israeli military's latest raid targeted Palestinian city of Jenin and its refugee camp in northern West Bank.
A surge in Israeli aggression this year has seen at least 150 Palestinians killed across the region. / AA
December 8, 2022

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in the flashpoint city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Three killed by bullets from the Israeli occupation during its aggression in Jenin at dawn today," the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request to comment on their latest operation in Jenin, one of the near-daily raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Islamic Jihad group said Thursday their members were engaged in "fierce clashes" with Israeli forces in Jenin.

A surge in Israeli aggression this year has seen at least 150 Palestinians killed across the region.

READ MORE:Palestine's death toll rises as Israeli troops kill in 'cold blood'

The toll includes more than 40 Palestinians killed in the Jenin area during Israeli forces operations, including, children as young as 12, and veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War.

READ MORE: Israeli troops blamed for killing Palestinian teen in West Bank

SOURCE:AFP
