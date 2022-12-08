WORLD
3 MIN READ
M23 rebels killed dozens of civilians in DRC late last month – UN
A preliminary investigation into November 29-30 massacres in the villages of Kishishe and Bambo found the killings were carried out in retaliation for clashes between M23 and rival armed groups.
M23 rebels killed dozens of civilians in DRC late last month – UN
M23's recent offensives have uprooted thousands of civilians and sparked a diplomatic spat with neighbouring Rwanda. / AA Archive
December 8, 2022

The M23 armed group executed at least 131 villagers in reprisal killings in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late last month as part of a campaign of murder, rape, kidnapping and looting, the United Nations has said.

"The victims were arbitrarily executed with bullets or bladed weapons," the UN said in a statement on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation by the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) and the Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) into November 29-30 massacres in the villages of Kishishe and Bambo found they were undertaken in retaliation for clashes between M23 and rival armed groups.

Investigators interviewed 52 victims and direct witnesses, and various other sources in Rwindi, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kishishe, where survivors and witnesses had taken refuge, the UN said.

"MONUSCO condemns in the strongest terms the unspeakable violence against civilians and calls for unrestricted access to the scene and the victims for emergency humanitarian assistance," the statement said.

READ MORE:DRC troops, rebels clash as M23 says ready to 'disengage'

Full investigation

The government has accused M23 of killing as many as 272 people. The militia, which has captured several towns near the borders of Rwanda and Uganda this year, has denied responsibility and asked for a full investigation.

"We gave our version of the facts. We asked that there be investigations together with us in Kishishe but the UN never came," M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka told Reuters.

"The UN is under pressure from the government to come up with a figure, even if it is false," he said.

M23's recent offensives have uprooted thousands of civilians and sparked a diplomatic spat with neighbouring Rwanda, which DRC and UN experts accuse of backing the militia. 

Rwanda denies any involvement.

The rebel group says it is ready to withdraw from occupied territory and will support regional peace-making efforts, despite not being represented in the talks, the third round of which concluded without resolution in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, this week. 

READ MORE:Hundreds flee as DRC's M23 rebels near key city of Goma

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us