WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-Guatemalan president sentenced to 16 years in prison for corruption
Otto Perez, who was president of Guatemala from 2012 to 2015, has spent the last seven years in prison awaiting a verdict in the case.
Ex-Guatemalan president sentenced to 16 years in prison for corruption
The case, known as "La Linea," was originally investigated under the now-defunct International Commission Against Imp unity in Guatemala (CICIG), backed by the United Nations. / Reuters
December 8, 2022

A Guatemalan court has sentenced former president Otto Perez to 16 years in prison.

Perez, who was forced to resign in 2015, was found guilty by the court on Wednesday of racketeering and fraud targeting the customs system, Judge Irma Jeannette Valdes said as she read out the sentence.

Perez was sentenced to eight years on each count.

His former vice president Roxana Baldetti received the same sentence.

A UN-backed anti-corruption body revealed several scandals in Guatemala before it was shut down in 2019 by then-president Jimmy Morales after it began investigating him.

One of its key successes was uncovering a multimillion-dollar scheme to cheat Guatemala's customs duty system, which ultimately led to Perez's resignation.

Those involved in the scheme – known as "La Linea" (The Line) – received bribes of some $3.5 million, according to investigators, who estimate that Guatemala was defrauded out of almost $10 million in tax revenue.

READ MORE:Former Guatemala president arrested in graft probe

Appeal against ruling

After the sentence was handed down Perez, 72, told reporters: "I truly feel frustrated, I feel disappointed."

He said he will appeal the ruling.

Sixteen other people involved in the scam were convicted during the sentencing and 11 others were acquitted.

"The 'La Linea' case is one of the most symbolic and is a milestone in Guatemalan history," Edie Cux, director of Transparency International's local chapter, Citizen Action, told AFP news agency.

"It is important that in some way the people of Guatemala have justice and that the case does not go unpunished," she added.

READ MORE: Guatemalans to choose president amid distrust, flight to US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us