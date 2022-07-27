Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Ethiopia in last leg of Africa tour

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Ethiopian capital for a two-day visit in the last leg of his four-nation Africa tour. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies unpacks how much pressure Ethiopia will put on Sergei Lavrov to maintain the Turkiye mediated grain deal. #SergeyLavrov #Ethiopia #Ukrainegrain