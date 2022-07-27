July 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Ethiopia in last leg of Africa tour
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Ethiopian capital for a two-day visit in the last leg of his four-nation Africa tour. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies unpacks how much pressure Ethiopia will put on Sergei Lavrov to maintain the Turkiye mediated grain deal. #SergeyLavrov #Ethiopia #Ukrainegrain
Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Ethiopia in last leg of Africa tour
Explore