North Korea reportedly warns of a ‘second Korean War’ on armistice anniversary

It's been almost 70 years since North and South Korea signed an armistice agreement. A formal declaration that ended the Korean War in 1953. Leonid Petrov from the International College of Management discusses media reports that North Korea is using the anniversary of the armistice to warn of the possibility of a "second Korean War." #armisticeanniversary #peaceandsecurity #koreanwar