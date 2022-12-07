TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Russia to discuss grain deal, regional issues in Istanbul meeting
The Turkish Foreign Ministry announces that a two-day meeting is scheduled for representatives from Türkiye and Russia to discuss bilateral issues in Istanbul.
Türkiye, Russia to discuss grain deal, regional issues in Istanbul meeting
Deputy foreign ministers Sedat Onal (pictured), Sergey Vershinin will meet on Dec. 8-9 to discuss regional issues. / AA
December 7, 2022

Türkiye and Russia are coming together in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday for political consultations and to discuss regional issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin will address the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Palestine, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the forthcoming meeting, saying engagement between the two countries carries on, and the exchange of views continues not only on Ukraine but also on other regional issues.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its unique ability to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, which led to the resumption of the July 22 grain deal. 

Ankara has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war that started in February through negotiations.

READ MORE:Türkiye working hard to end Russia-Ukraine war since first day: Erdogan

READ MORE:Istanbul grain deal benefits Ukraine, world in multiple ways: UN official

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us