IMF says the global economy is on the brink of recession

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the global economy could be on the brink of a recession. In a report released on Tuesday the IMF said the world’s three biggest economies, the US, China and Europe were all stalling and that the inflation rate was higher than previously expected. It linked the sinking economy to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Joseph Foudy from NYU Stern School of Business has more. #IMF #Economy #GlobalRecession