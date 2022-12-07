WORLD
2 MIN READ
China eases nationwide Covid restrictions after protests
Mandatory mass tests have been restricted to high-risk areas only and people with mild symptoms can now self-quarantine themselves at home.
China eases nationwide Covid restrictions after protests
The announcement came hours after the government released further data showing the crippling economic impacts of zero-Covid. / AP
December 7, 2022

China has announced a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms.

Under the new guidelines released on Wednesday, some asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 can now quarantine at home, ending a requirement that all positive cases be isolated in centralised government facilities. 

The frequency and scope of PCR testing will also be reduced, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Mandatory mass testing -long a tedious mainstay of life in zero-Covid China - will be restricted to "high-risk" areas and schools.

People travelling between provinces will also no longer require a negative test taken within 48 hours, and they will not have to test upon arrival, according to the new rules.

Rare demonstrations

The announcement came in the wake of rare demonstrations across the country against the ruling Communist Party's hardline zero-Covid strategy.

The protests expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.

Wednesday's announcement came hours after the government released further data showing the crippling economic impacts of zero-Covid.

Imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020.

Imports in November fell 10.6 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since May 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs. 

Exports fell 8.7 percent over the same period.

READ MORE: China reports more Covid deaths as some restrictions eased

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us