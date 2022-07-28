The 'Clear and Present' Climate Danger | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Faced with roadblocks in the US Congress and record-high temperatures in much of the United States, President Biden signaled his willingness last week to invoke emergency powers to address the climate crisis. Guests: Mark Sanford | Governor of South Carolina from 2003-2011and former Republican Presidential Candidate and Congressman Benjamin Zaitchik | Professor of Earth and Planetary Science at Johns Hopkins University Jean Su | Director of Energy Justice Program at the Center for Biological Diversity