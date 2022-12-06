BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Meta may face another huge fine after EU privacy ruling
The latest case follows complaints by privacy campaigning group Noyb that Meta's three apps fail to meet European Union's strict rules on data protection.
Meta may face another huge fine after EU privacy ruling
European watchdog imposed a $424-million fine on Instagram in September. / AP Archive
December 6, 2022

Meta is expected to face another large fine after European Union's data watchdog imposed binding decisions concerning the treatment of personal data by the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said on Tuesday in a statement that the rulings concerned Meta's use of data for targeted advertising, but did not give details of its ruling or recommended fines. 

Authorities in Ireland, where Meta has its European headquarters, have a month to impose the ruling.

Previous interventions by the EDPS have led to large fines on tech platforms, including a $424-million fine on Instagram in September over a breach in the handling of children's data.

The latest case follows complaints by privacy campaigning group Noyb that Meta's three apps fail to meet Europe's strict rules on data protection.

Noyb says they flouted the landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into force in May 2018 by failing to give users the option of holding back their personal data and blocking targeted advertising.

Facebook argues these are vital to its functioning.

READ MORE: Irish privacy regulator fines Facebook $277 million

Lack of transparency

In October 2021, the Irish Data Protection Authority (DPC) recommended a fine of just $29 to $37 million for lack of transparency.

But this was rejected as far too low by France's CNIL (the National Commission for Technology and Freedoms) and other regional watchdogs, who asked the EDPS to investigate the case.

Meta did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

According to the Politico news site, internal documents show that Meta earmarked  $3,145 thousand for possible European fines in 2022 and 2023.

As well as the Instagram fine in September, Meta was fined a further $277 million last month over a data leak that saw half a billion users' details published on a hacking website.

That adds to a $63 million fine in France in January over its use of "cookies", the digital trackers used to target advertising.

READ MORE: France slams Google, Facebook with massive fines over 'cookies'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us