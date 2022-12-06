TÜRKİYE
Türkiye has overcome 'all obstacles' to fight terrorism: Erdogan
"In Idlib, in Kobani (Ayn al Arab), we are taking all the necessary measures (against terrorism), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
"When we face a threat to our survival, we can achieve victories that no one expects," President Erdogan says while addressing an event in the capital Ankara. / AA
December 6, 2022

Türkiye has crushed all obstacles to fight terrorism, the country's president has said.

Speaking at the general assembly of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TISK) in Ankara on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The state of the West in its fight against terrorism is evident, but Türkiye has overcome all obstacles to fight terrorism."

Türkiye has ended terrorism at its source, he said and responded to those criticising Ankara's counter-terrorism efforts in the Ayn al Arab region.

"In Idlib, in Kobani (Ayn al Arab), we are taking all the necessary measures (against terrorism). We have taken them in the past, and we will take them in the future."

The YPG/PYD/PKK terrorist organisation is seeking to recruit members from Syria's Ayn al Arab, Qamishli, Al Malikiyah, Darbasiyah, Al Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Manbij.

Türkiye demands that the group exit Manbij, which was occupied by the YPG/PKK in August 2016.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye: Terror propaganda still ongoing in Sweden and Finland

'Our nation determines our destiny'

"Türkiye is now a place for them (terrorists) to drown," Erdogan added.

He pledged to increase Türkiye's friends and added, "but our enemies will know their place. When we face a threat to our survival, we can achieve victories that no one expects".

There are attempts to drag Türkiye into artificial crises, the president said. 

"Rather than bowing down, Türkiye has been on the rise and this will continue."

Türkiye now makes its own decisions in politics, economy, diplomacy and military, and it also creates its own infrastructure and sets its own goals, he continued.

"Our destiny is no longer in anyone's hands. Now our nation determines our destiny." 

READ MORE: Abide by int’l law, stop militarising Aegean islands, Türkiye warns Greece

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
