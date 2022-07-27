Pro-Sadr protesters storm parliament in Baghdad’s Green Zone

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr have stormed the capital's high-security Green Zone, including the Parliament. The protesters are demonstrating against the nomination of Mohammed al Sudani as Iraq's new prime minister. Former spokesperson for Iraqi deputy PM Entifadh Qanbar weighs in on the situation in Iraq. #IraqiParliament #MuqtadaAlSadr #Shia