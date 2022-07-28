Why is Iraq politics in turmoil?

Supporters of the Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr have stormed the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone and occupied it for several hours. They are protesting the nomination of Mohammed al Sudani as Iraq's new prime minister. Ahmed Rushdi, senior foreign policy adviser to the Iraqi parliament explains the political crisis in the country. #IraqiParliament #MuqtadaAlSadr #Shia