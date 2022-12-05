Türkiye has welcomed the signing of a framework agreement in Sudan to resolve the country's months-long crisis.

"We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara attaches importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan.

"As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead," it added.

The deal was signed by army chief General Abdul Fattah al Burhan, the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, the Democratic Unionist Party and several rebel movements.

The agreement pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by political parties that signed the framework deal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

