WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes framework deal for Sudan's civilian-led transition
Turkish Foreign Ministry says Ankara attaches importance to establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan.
Türkiye welcomes framework deal for Sudan's civilian-led transition
"Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead," says the Turkish Foreign Ministry. / AA
December 5, 2022

Türkiye has welcomed the signing of a framework agreement in Sudan to resolve the country's months-long crisis.

"We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara attaches importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan.

"As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead," it added.

The deal was signed by army chief General Abdul Fattah al Burhan, the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, the Democratic Unionist Party and several rebel movements.

The agreement pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by political parties that signed the framework deal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

READ MORE:Sudan's general, civilian factions sign initial deal to end crisis

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us