A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the Palestinian was shot dead on Monday with live bullets in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Eyewitnesses told that Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp, which led to clashes with dozens of Palestinians, during which live and metal bullets and gas canisters were used.

The EU has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, saying that "2022 is the bloodiest year since 2006."

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year.

Separate areas of the West Bank have witnessed a noticeable escalation and an increase in the pace of Israeli forces' operations since the beginning of 2022.

