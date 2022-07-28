Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament over PM nomination

Hundreds of followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have broken into the Iraqi parliament building in central Baghdad to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani for the post of prime minister. Iraq analyst and Security expert Talha Abdulrazaq unpacks the political crisis in the country. #MoqtadaalSadr Iraq #IraqElections