What are the challenges ahead after a deal is made to resume Ukraine grain exports?

A co-ordination centre has been opened in Istanbul to monitor grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Under a deal mediated by Türkiye, the centre will be staffed by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials. Bilgehan Ozturk from the SETA Foundation unpacks the challenges of exporting Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. #Istanbul #UkraineGrainExport #Russia