Washington offers to release a notorious Russian arms dealer

The US is proposing a prisoner swap with Russia to get two Americans out of Russian jails, including a professional basketball star. It appears the Russian prisoner that the US may be willing to give up is a notorious arms dealer. Greg Simons from Uppsala University explains why the US would want to trade the man known as “The Merchant of Death”. #BrittneyGriner #PaulWhelan #Blinken