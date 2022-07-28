Where is the political stalemate in Iraq heading?

Supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr have stormed the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone and occupied it for several hours. They're protesting the nomination of Mohammed Shia’ al Sudani as Iraq's new prime minister. Sabah al Mukhtar, president of the Arab Lawyers Network, unpacks the political crisis in Iraq. #sadr #iraqProtest #parliament