At least 18 terrorists have been arrested by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

During an operation on Saturday in Al Bab and Jarablus, Turkish security forces nabbed 13 Daesh members, including a senior operative of the terror group, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Separately, five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were sent to Jarablus for plotting a terror attack, were also arrested by security forces.

Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges and 10 kilogram hand-made explosives were seized during the search at addresses.

In addition, Türkiye's national defence ministry said on Sunday that security forces caught six people trying to infiltrate Türkiye illegally from Greece and Syria.

"In the examination, it was determined that 5 of the individuals were members of FETO and one was a member of the PKK/PYD terrorist organisations" a ministry statement said.

READ MORE:Sweden hands PKK/KCK terror group member to Türkiye

Operations against terror groups

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations, both locally and abroad to prevent further attacks by Daesh and the YPG/PKK, including several counter-terrorism operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year campaign against Turkish state and civilians, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

On the other hand, FETO terror group and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE:Türkiye will not allow existence of any terror group in region: NSC