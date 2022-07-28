July 28, 2022
Ukraine counteroffensive gears up to try to take back Kherson
Ukraine's forces are mounting a counter-offensive to take back Russian-occupied areas. Now Russia is redeploying some troops to the south. Those around the Kherson area have been left exposed after Ukrainian forces destroyed a key bridge. But it's still difficult to determine in some places, who has the upper hand. Sarah Balter has more. #kherson #ukraine #russia
