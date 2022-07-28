Why is Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan angering Beijing?

US President Joe Biden has spoken with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the phone for the first time since March. This comes as Beijing warned of consequences, after reports emerged of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planning to visit Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan as its own territory, and deters foreign powers from supporting Taipei. Victor Gao from Soochow University unpacks how Pelosi’s visit would anger Beijing. #China #Taiwan #NancyPelosi