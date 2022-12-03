Türkiye has said it strongly condemns the “summary executions” and recent escalation of violence and civilian casualties in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent further escalation of tension and loss of lives in the region,” read a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

A summary execution is an execution in which a person is accused of a crime and immediately killed without the benefit of a full and fair trial.

Uproar over execution

The statement comes amid uproar over a viral social media video that showed an Israeli soldier shooting a Palestinian man at point-blank range during a scuffle.

The EU has also called for an investigation into the killing of Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Twitter, the EU said Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians in the past three days “in what appears to be an excessive use of lethal force.”

It said 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in 2022, making it the “deadliest year since 2006.”

