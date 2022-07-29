Sri Lanka holiday? Trouble in Paradise - expert advice

Is it safe to visit Sri Lanka on holiday? Sri Lanka has a reputation for being a top holiday destination with its beauty and culturally rich atmosphere on offer. Before Covid struck, around 2 million people visited the island nation, bringing in around $3 billion in average per year, which accounts for around 12% of the country’s GDP! So is it still ok to travel there now? Well, Gary Bowerman, a travel analyst thinks keen tourists will be able to visit the country near the end of the year!