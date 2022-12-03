TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye will complete 30km security corridor along border
Speaking at Türkiye's southeastern Sanliurfa province near the Syrian border, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says "attacks will not dampen our resolve" and that the security corridor will "definitely" be complete.
Erdogan: Türkiye will complete 30km security corridor along border
Erdogan said Türkiye is determined to secure its southern border. / AA
December 3, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye will complete a 30 kilometre security strip along its southern border.

Speaking at a meeting in southeastern Sanliurfa province on Saturday, Erdogan said that attacks will not deter the country from its determined stance on securing its southern border.

"We will definitely complete the 30-kilometre-deep security corridor that we are establishing along our southern borders, attacks will not dampen our resolve," he said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye determined to make borders safe via anti-terror operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us